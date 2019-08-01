carjacking

Violent carjacking of 70-year-old man caught on video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two men who carjacked and robbed a 70-year-old man in West Philadelphia on Saturday.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on the 300 block of South 59th Street.

Police said the victim was sitting in his car when the two men approached. One of the men then pulled a gun and told the man to get out of the car.

Investigators said the suspects reached into the victim's pockets, stole his wallet and cell phone and then jumped into the car and drove south on 59th Street.

The victim was injured when the armed suspect struck him in his forehead with the gun, police said.

Police described the suspects as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male, clean-shaven, wearing a black hat and black t-shirt.
Suspect #2: Black male, braids or dreadlocks with light-colored tips, wearing a white tank top and was armed with a handgun.

Police said if you see these men, do not approach them but rather call 911 immediately.
