LGBTQ+ Pride

From influencer to activist: Meet West Chester's viral Pre-K teacher

"I can be that visible gay person that I didn't have growing up."
By
WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As we celebrate Pride Month, 6abc is shining a spotlight on an educator and activist in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Tell Williams became a viral sensation with videos he posted about being a gay Pre-K teacher.

His TikTok videos made him an overnight sensation, with now more than 2.2 million followers, and now using his platform and his voice for compassion and connection.

He's also a comedian, so he does it through humor.

"I'm in a very privileged position that people listen," Williams said. "I can be that visible gay person that I didn't have growing up. This wasn't something I had. If I can be that for a teacher, a parent, it's worth it."

Tell took his comedy tour on the road and says it was particularly powerful in Florida.

"As soon as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill was passed, I was doing a comedy tour for teachers in Florida," he said. "People were coming up to me, talking about how I saved their trans kids' life just by posting my videos. It was a weight that I didn't realize I was giving people."

Williams is now getting a graduate degree in social work and hopes to be a therapist.

He says schools should be a safe space for everyone.

Here's what he advocates for most when it comes to our kids: that they celebrate themselves, their differences, and their families, no matter what they look like.
