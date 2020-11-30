Education

More school districts revert to all-virtual learning following Thanksgiving holiday

Even more school districts in our region are switching to all virtual learning, as students return from the Thanksgiving holiday break.

This includes Radnor Township School District, where middle and high school students will begin at least one week of all-virtual instruction today.

The district says the high community spread of COVID-19 has left it unable to fully staff the middle and high school.

Elementary students in the district will remain in the hybrid model.

Cherry Hill School District is also shifting students back to all-virtual starting Monday morning through at least mid-January.

The decision was made more than a week ago when COVID-19 cases in Camden County soared well past the record high.

As of Friday, there were 2,329 cases of the virus just within Cherry Hill Township.

The school district reported dozens of cases several weeks ago.
