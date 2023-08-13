Church services to be held at city hall following fire at Vineland church

The fire started as storms were passing through town, but the cause has not yet been determined.

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's been six days since a fire tore through a church in Vineland, New Jersey.

This morning, parishioners from the Voice of Deliverance New Covenant Church will be gathering at City Hall for Sunday services.

Vineland's mayor, Anthony Fanucci, is opening up city council chambers for an 11 a.m. service today and next Sunday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the church rebuild.