Investigators looking into whether lightning sparked Vineland, New Jersey church fire

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 9:24AM
VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators are looking into whether lightning played a role in a church fire in Vineland, New Jersey.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the Voice of Deliverance New Covenant Church at about 10 p.m. Monday.

The fire on East Chestnut Avenue went to four alarms, but no one was injured.

Crews at the scene say the fire quickly spread across the roof, which was left charred.

Fire investigators, including the ATF and fire marshal, are at the scene with Vineland firefighters trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

