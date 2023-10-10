Voices of Veterans: Heroic Gardens connects veterans with the healing power of plants and nature

Heroic Gardens is a local organization using plants and gardening for veterans in need of community, healing, and a new interest.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people in our area volunteer time and talent to improving life for veterans. Voices of Veterans introduces 6abc viewers to some of those groups and the veterans they serve.

Heroic Gardens covers Philadelphia and the surrounding tristate area, planting the seeds for healing.

Our veterans have served across the globe.

"Fort Carson, Alabama...." said Army veteran Vincent Bozeman.

"Afghanistan, Iraq, Qatar, and Somalia," said Air Force Chris Kaneaster.

"Korea, Germany," were just a few of the stops for Army veteran Thom Starke, who also served in the Gulf War.

"I was a drill sergeant when I left," said Andrena Ingram.

They have done tough jobs in tough places. But often, getting out of uniform is even more tough.

"The military kind of just puts a whole foundation and kind of props you up. When you're not in it anymore, it just falls apart," said Kaneaster, who served in military intelligence.

Kaneaster even struggled with homelessness.

This spring, Kaneaster's veterans' community New Courtland Senior Living connected with Heroic Gardens, an organization that uses the power of plants to heal.

"This organization really was a tribute to my grandfather, who was a medic in the Army in World War II," said Heroic Gardens founder Collie Turner.

Turner, a lifelong gardener, says science shows that contact with plants not only improves blood pressure, heart rates, and immunity, but also the mind.

"You can actually increase confidence and self-esteem," she said. "You can lower things like depression, feelings of worthlessness and anxiety."

Heroic Gardens transforms yards for qualified low-income veterans, holds indoor classes, and hosts forest bathing - a guided meditation open to anyone. It also works with community parks and VFWs.

There's also Mission: Windowsill, created during the pandemic lockdown to offer veterans social contact.

"If you have Zoom and you have a window, you can grow anything," Turner said.

Through Mission: Windowsill, Heroic Gardens can reach veterans across the country, as well as those who are homebound.

At New Courtland Senior Living in Northeast Philadelphia, neighbors garden in planter boxes designed and made by another veteran and his construction company colleagues. The greenery gives everyone a boost.

"The effect on the veteran and the volunteers is almost immediate," said Starke.

He first encountered Heroic Gardens as a J-Dog franchise operator, removing junk from a veteran's yard. He soon volunteered and is now on the board.

"It just lifts your spirits," said Bozeman of his yard near Harbison Avenue. "Nothing existed here before, just one completely empty yard."

Now he can sit on a new patio, looking at the Rose of Sharon and trees now home to songbirds and crickets.

"Peace and quiet," he said.

A few blocks away, Andrena Ingram doesn't just have concrete out her front door. Two large planter boxes are filled with bright pink and yellow flowers.

"Every morning, I look out, and I just smile," she said. Ingram says the plants have been invaluable as she processes emotional trauma from her past.

"This has helped me roll with life," she said.

Click here to learn more about these organizations. And remember to thank a veteran for their sacrifice.