Crews battling 2-alarm blaze at condo complex in Voorhees Township, NJ

The call came in just before 8 p.m. for a blaze at the apartments on Roberts Way.

VOORHEES TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze in Voorhees Township, New Jersey.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. Thursday for a blaze at a condo complex on the 1600 block of Roberts Way.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews worked to contain the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.