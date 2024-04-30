Crews battle multi-alarm fire in Allentown, Pa.

It's still unclear if anyone was inside the property when the blaze broke out.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled heavy flames and thick smoke coming from a home in Allentown.

Officials say first responders were called to the 700 block of 7th Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The three-alarm fire spread to other nearby homes, officials said.

It's still unclear if anyone was inside the property when the blaze broke out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.