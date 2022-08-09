A walk in the park: We Walk PHL walking group promotes fitness, community.

The walking program began in 2017 and is run through the Fairmount Park Conservancy. They have 17 different groups in the city now each at its own park.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It is not your ordinary walk in the park. It's about community, togetherness and maintaining Philadelphia's many public parks.

"To have walking groups, it opens up a freedom, a platform to embolden people to come out and visit with their neighbor," said Fairmount Parks Conservancy member Nicole Seahorne Hameen.

This group calls Clark Park in West Philadelphia their home.

She says the health benefits of finding a walking group near you are numerous.

"Walking reduces depression, clears the mind, helps manage weight gain. And for people of color it's about taking up space in a positive way and for all allies and supporters to come together," she said.

Walker Frank Chance is on a mission to stay healthy. He went on a walking pilgrimage in Japan and ended up losing 40 pounds and lowering his cholesterol.

"I'm walking proof that walking works," he said.

For more information on We Walk PHL or to find a walking group in your area, please visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/wewalkPHL