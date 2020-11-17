Food & Drink

Shoppers can get free Thanksgiving dinners through Walmart

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart understands a Thanksgiving dinner may be hard to achieve this year. So, the company has teamed up with Ibotta, a technology company, to save customers money and give away free Thanksgiving dinners.

The following food items can be redeemed as 100% cash back offers. All you have to do is add the seasoning.

Free food items

  • Butterball turkey breast roast
  • McCormick gravy, 0.87 oz. pouch
  • Great Value stuffing mix, 6 oz.
  • Idahoan mashed potatoes, 8 oz. pouch
  • Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup, 10.5 oz. can
  • Great Value cranberry sauce, 14 oz.
  • Great Value green beans, 12 oz.
  • French's crispy fried onions, 2.8 oz.
  • Coca-Cola, 2 liter bottle


Here is how it works:

Download Ibotta

  • Start earning cash back on things you buy every day. Get the app on your phone or the browser extension for your computer.


Add offers
  • Follow the instructions to add all nine free Thanksgiving dinner offers to your list at Walmart.


Shop and earn
  • Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app or link your Walmart pickup and delivery account to shop online with the browser extension. Either way, you'll get cash back.


