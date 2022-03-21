Food & Drink

Walmart Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says

EMBED <>More Videos

Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says

Tukwila, WA -- Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix has been recalled from Walmart stores nationwide.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Continental Mills, the company that makes the mix, issued the recall after finding cable fragments in some boxes.

No customers have found contaminated products and no injuries have been reported as of Saturday.

The FDA asks anyone who has purchased the pancake mix with the best by date of September 9, 2023, to throw it away or return it for a refund.

"Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers," the company wrote in a news release posted to the FDA website. "Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately."

For more information, please call 1-800-578-7832.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallswafflesrecallu.s. & worldwalmartbreakfast
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 Pa. state troopers killed in I-95 crash identified
Elementary school principal critically injured in motorcycle crash
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Off-duty NJ officer charged in crash that killed couple
Bricks of cocaine from Jamaica found in plane's cargo area
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Historic SCOTUS confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson: LIVE
Show More
2 men shot in South Philadelphia alley; 3 teens wanted
Philadelphia councilman's federal corruption trial begins this week
Pa. State Police investigating shooting on I-476
AccuWeather: Bright & Mild Start To The Week
South Jersey organization helps families with special needs
More TOP STORIES News