Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside Walmart in Burlington Township, New Jersey

BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a teen was killed and his father was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a South Jersey Walmart.The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. Thursday on the 2100 block of Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township.A gun was recovered in the parking lot, police said.Police say 17-year-old Albert Williams was shot and rushed to Cooper University Hospital. He later died at the hospital.The teen's father, 44-year-old Dione Williams Sr. was also shot. Police say he was treated and released from the hospital. Both are from Hammonton, New JerseyInvestigators say the store was open at the time of the shooting. Al Cooper was walking out to the parking lot."I thought it was fireworks, fire crackers," Cooper recounted. "Everybody was running. Everybody. It was scary."Viola Kemp of Beverly arrived to the store on Friday morning. She was former employee and said she got a call about the shooting."They just said somebody got shot. People were shooting at each other in the parking lot," Kemp said. "I'm glad I wasn't there working."The view from Chopper 6 showed a heavy police presence at the shopping center.It's unclear whether the victims had been inside the store before the shooting.Police are checking store surveillance to learn more about what happened and to help in their search for a suspect. The motive is under investigation.Shoppers were surprised to see the crime scene when they arrived on Friday morning."It's usually quiet here. It's strange but anything happens," said Tanell Lewis of Burlington Township."I've lived here for five years, and I've never seen a shooting. Haven't heard of one," said Bree Campbell of Burlington Township.Anyone with any information is asked to call police.