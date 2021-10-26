4 charged in shooting that killed teen, injured father outside South Jersey Walmart

BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four people have been charged in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a South Jersey Walmart that killed a teen and injured his father, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. on October 7 on the 2100 block of Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township.When officers arrived, they found Dione Williams Sr., 44, and his son Albert, 17, both of Hammonton, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where Albert Williams, who was struck in the chest, was pronounced dead. Dion E. Williams Sr. was treated and released.Those men charged in the shooting include:- Kayhree Simmons, 19, is charged with Felony Murder (First Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree), Hindering (Third Degree) and Obstruction (Fourth Degree).- Jayviyohn J. Earley, 19, is charged with Felony Murder (First Degree) and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree). Earley also was charged on October 13, 2021, with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Third Degree) and Possession of a Firearm in Relation to a Drug Offense (Second Degree).- Kweli L. McCants, 20, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree) and Hindering (Third Degree). McCants also was charged on October 14, 2021, with Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Magazine (Fourth Degree) and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree).- Azza Kamnaksh, 19, is charged with Hindering (Third Degree) and Obstruction (Fourth Degree). Kamnaksh also was charged on October 13, 2021, with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Third Degree) and Possession of a Firearm in Relation to a Drug Offense (Second Degree).The ongoing investigation revealed that the people involved had previously planned to meet in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, there was an argument that resulted in gunfire, investigators said.The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.