shooting

4 charged in shooting that killed teen, injured father outside South Jersey Walmart

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 to the Walmart parking lot in the 2100 block of Mount Holly Road.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside Walmart in New Jersey

BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four people have been charged in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a South Jersey Walmart that killed a teen and injured his father, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. on October 7 on the 2100 block of Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township.

When officers arrived, they found Dione Williams Sr., 44, and his son Albert, 17, both of Hammonton, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where Albert Williams, who was struck in the chest, was pronounced dead. Dion E. Williams Sr. was treated and released.

RELATED: Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside Walmart in Burlington Township, New Jersey

Those men charged in the shooting include:

- Kayhree Simmons, 19, is charged with Felony Murder (First Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree), Hindering (Third Degree) and Obstruction (Fourth Degree).

- Jayviyohn J. Earley, 19, is charged with Felony Murder (First Degree) and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree). Earley also was charged on October 13, 2021, with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Third Degree) and Possession of a Firearm in Relation to a Drug Offense (Second Degree).

- Kweli L. McCants, 20, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree) and Hindering (Third Degree). McCants also was charged on October 14, 2021, with Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Magazine (Fourth Degree) and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree).

- Azza Kamnaksh, 19, is charged with Hindering (Third Degree) and Obstruction (Fourth Degree). Kamnaksh also was charged on October 13, 2021, with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Third Degree) and Possession of a Firearm in Relation to a Drug Offense (Second Degree).

The ongoing investigation revealed that the people involved had previously planned to meet in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, there was an argument that resulted in gunfire, investigators said.

The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyburlington townshipdeadly shootingmurdershootingwalmart
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
55-year-old woman becomes Philly's 500th homicide victim
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Police identify man charged with killing woman in front of her kids
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News