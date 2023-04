Officials say a weapon was recovered and a man is in custody.

PHILADELPHIA -- A man was shot and killed on the Walnut-Locust SEPTA platform in Center City on Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 200 block of South Broad Street.

A man was shot multiple times on the underground platform, according to Philadelphia police.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident.

Officials say a weapon was recovered and a man is in custody.