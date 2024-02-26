Heavily-traveled bridge in Wilmington, Delaware to be closed for a week

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Drivers in Wilmington, Delaware need to be prepared to take an alternate route this week.

The heavily used Walnut Street Bridge will be closed for the next several days as crews perform preventative maintenance.

The closure will be in effect for all vehicular and pedestrian traffic between A Street and East Front Street.

The closure starts at 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26 and runs through 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 3.

DelDOT says the work is weather dependent, and motorists should use caution and expect minor delays in the area.

For the latest road conditions in your area, visit 6abc.com/Traffic.