Walt Disney World's 50th celebration: Where the past meets the future

To mark the golden milestone, they're throwing a party that lasts 18 months long.
Action News headed down to Orlando for a first look at the most magical celebration on earth.
"You can't miss Cinderella Castle with its brand new decor and EARidescent magic. It's the icon of the celebration," says Matt Fiuza, the art director for Disney Live Entertainment.
All of the parks are getting a major "glow up" to mark 50 years.
"Every night our four parks at Walt Disney World will transform into Beacons of Magic, and our park icons will have their own EARidescent glow," says Raevon Redding, a WDW ambassador.
"Spaceship Earth really tries to inspire us to believe in optimism and human ingenuity," Fiuza says.
Laura Jones from Lambertville was there when the gates opened at Magic Kingdom 50 years ago.
"We were one of the first 10,000 people through," Jones says. "I remember the Monorail. I remember meeting Dumbo. It was amazing. It was the most phenomenal experience."
The grandmother of our Alicia Vitarelli, also named Alicia, was an original cast member on opening day. She would be proud to see that the magic is growing. With every moment, there's a touch of pixie dust where nostalgia meets the new additions.
"That's one of my favorite parts, to know that 50 years ago we started this legacy that will live forever," says Marjorie Colas, from Walt Disney World Resorts. "It is just amazing!"
Disney is our parent company. As part of the Most Magical Celebration on Earth, we are giving away a three-night Walt Disney World vacation so you can see this all for yourself.
For the details and entry form, CLICK HERE.