Philadelphia biker gang member convicted of murdering gang prospect

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 9:37PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a man accused of murdering a biker gang prospect has been found guilty.

Michael DiMauro, 50, was convicted on all charges in the killing of 33-year-old David Rossillo Jr.

Investigators say DiMauro, a member of the Warlocks motorcycle gang, dumped Rossillo's body in a crypt at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Southwest Philadelphia.

Detectives located the crypt in April 2020 and made a shocking discovery.

"Then the crypt was opened, that's when I got a phone call," Krasner said. "They had not only found the body of the murder victim they were seeking, but they had found a second murder victim."

The second person found dead was identified as 36-year-old Keith Palumbo.

Another Warlocks gang member, Michael DeLuca, was later arrested and pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in Palumbo's killing.

