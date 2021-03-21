Weather

Crowds gathered outdoors for the first day of spring

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The weather was warm for the first day of spring, and many took full advantage.

Action News went to The Philadelphia Museum of Art Saturday, where the warm weather drew a large crowd.

"I would rate it a ten out of ten. It's perfect," said Jeff Sadiq about the weather, who was visiting from Atlanta, Georgia.

Many enjoyed time spent with their relatives and friends for the first time since COVID-19 lockdowns were in place.

"We just walked around the art museum," said Nasim Jones, from North Philadelphia, out for a walk with his niece.

It was also a great day to exercise as people were out riding bikes and jogging amid the warm weather conditions.

As COVID-19 restrictions began to ease up in Philadelphia, some viewed the sunny forecast as the light that shines at the end of the tunnel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphiaweatherspringphiladelphia museum of art
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Transgender woman stabbed multiple times in Germantown
Double shooting leaves 23-year-old man dead in Kensington: Police
13-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 12-year-old sister: DA
1 dead and 5 others injured after shooting during a "pop-up" party
Wrong-way crash leaves two dead, three hurt in Camden, NJ
Prosecutor: Man accused in NJ killing claims he killed 16 people
Activists hold peace rallies in wake of surging gun violence
Show More
Real fears among Asian-American women following Georgia killings
Boil Water Advisory lifted in Pottstown
Famed Tiffany jewelry designer Elsa Peretti dead at age 80
AccuWeather: April like warmth for the next week
Community rallies around grieving family who suffered loss amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News