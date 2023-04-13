Philadelphia residents enjoy summer-like weather at Fairmount Park, Shofuso, and more

April gave the city its first taste of summer, and people are treasuring in it.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The weather doesn't feel like spring this week, and it's no April Fool's joke!

Philadelphia was buzzing with people on Wednesday as residents enjoyed the 80-degree weather, sunshine, and clear skies.

ACCUWEATHER: Near Record Warmth Thursday; Fire Risk Continues

"Doesn't get any better, we have to get out of the house," said Karyn Kernagis from Fairmount.

People may have been in a jacket last weekend, but the warm weather called for shorts and fun activities outdoors.

"We wanted to get out and enjoy the weather. We've been wanting to come to Shofuso for a while and we heard about the beer," said Jessica Connor from Grays Ferry.

Fairmount Park offered history, flowers, and even some beer on Wednesday.

"We're here at the Shofuso House, the cultural Japanese center, as part of the Cherry Blossom Beer Festival," said Erin Wallace, the beer garden manager of Triple Bottom Brewing Company.

"The Japanese tea house, the blossoms, the Triple Bottom beer," recalls Kernagis fondly.

Families were soaking up every second of the day's sunshine.

"It's amazing, not going to question if we love it. We biked here from the zoo, we're loving it," said Ryder and Greg Brownstein from Freehold, New Jersey.

In West Philadelphia, Clark Park was full of activity, whether it was playing fetch with your dog, a game of frisbee, or relaxing in a hammock.

"It's so hot, I got a chocolate water ice," said Kristina Win, from South Philadelphia.

"She was saying we can get water ice, eventually I caved and said yes so now here we are," said Jeff Jakob from West Philadelphia. "Chocolate and lemon!"

April gave the city its first taste of summer, and people are treasuring in it.

"We might stoop sit, it's a stoop sitting kind of night," said Kernagis.

Luckily, the nice weather is here to stay for a few days, getting even warmer on Thursday.