2 men face weapons of mass destruction charges after explosions in Bucks County, Pa.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, October 2, 2023 9:28PM
2 men face weapons of mass destruction charges after Pa. explosions
2 men face weapons of mass destruction charges after Pa. explosions

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men are under arrest in Bucks County, Pennsylvania after a series of explosions.

Vadim Pokusov of Warminster and Vladimir Nosatchev of Philadelphia are facing five weapons of mass destruction charges, among other offenses.

Officers say early Sunday morning the pair set off illegal explosives near Street Road and Neshaminy Avenue in Warrington.

Police tell Action News they saw an SUV driving off from the scene of an explosion and arrested the suspects.

They allegedly had homemade explosives in the car. Members of the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad were called in to secure the devices.

A police K-9 was able to locate where the explosive was detonated.

The suspects are being held on $1 million cash bail.

