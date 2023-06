The pup arrived last week from Washington State and will attend the police academy in the fall.

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Washington Township, New Jersey have some new help when it comes to sniffing out crime.

On Friday, they introduced their new 10-week-old female bloodhound named Red.

Red got a tour of the station and the police chief's office.

She will be used to track missing persons, assist with search and rescue and much more.