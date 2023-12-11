Police search for vandal who damaged synchronized light show in South Jersey

"What they were in fact pulling was all the Christmas magic," said creator Dan Uszaki.

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A new drive-thru holiday lights display on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Washington Township was vandalized early Sunday morning.

Owners say GLOW was left in the dark after an intruder came through around 4 a.m.

"From there it was just like spinning wheels. We had the rain coming in, we were trying to figure out what was broken into," said creator Dan Uszaki.

Uszaki says one of the worst discoveries: wires had been pulled from generators.

"What they were in fact pulling was all the Christmas magic," said Uszaki. "That's all the wiring that goes to our main computers. With these shows, sometimes it's not as simple as unplug and plug back in. It can really disrupt the system that we have online."

Washington Township police are reviewing video that shows a man in a hoodie coming from a residential area behind the GLOW light display.

He says the suspect also broke into three trailers and carried a bag, stealing tools.

"Popped the lock, were able to get into the office trailer and ran around in there, and were able to do some additional things that would make it hard for us to start up the show," said Uszaki.

Police are reviewing surveillance video, which shows a man in a hoodie on foot coming from a residential area behind the display.

"We see him at one of the generators and he's also at one of the storage containers they use as an office here," said Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik. "And then he goes out of sight and lose video of him."

GLOW is closed on Monday while they try to sort out the repairs.

Owners hope to be back up and running Tuesday, especially because they're hosting a watch party for the latest episode of the Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC, which will feature Uszaki's family home in Deptford.

Mike Falasca has tickets to take his family to GLOW this weekend and was disheartened by what happened.

"It's something new and exciting for people to go look at and enjoy, and people always have to try and ruin things. It's a shame," said Falasca.

Police also say there was a similar incident the same night across the Street at Sam's Club, which is in Monroe Twp.

They'll be talking to detectives there to see if the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Washington Township.