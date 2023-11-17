'Glow big or Glow home!' New synchronized light show coming to South Jersey

GLOW is located on the corner of Berlin-Cross Keys Road and Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, New Jersey.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- What started as just casually decorating his South Jersey home for Christmas, Dan Uszaki's light display at his Washington Township home quickly became a holiday tradition for his neighbors!

His mantra has always been "Glow Big, or Glow home!"

"I was getting to a point where I was transitioning away from my home, my kids were getting older," said Uszaki.

So, after 12 years he pulled the plug, but the blackout didn't last long.

"I just felt like a sense of responsibility. I had no idea that I stretched into that many people's homes," he said.

This year, he started GLOW, a brand new ultimate synchronized light experience starting Thanksgiving Week in Washington Township in a field across the street from Sams Club, Williamstown.

What was once 350,000 lights at his home is now two million lights and counting! Set up is happening courtesy of what he calls his team of "Silent Santas."

"I really think our display is really unique. We have various displays, pop culture things. All of the lights are individually addressed and synced to music and all our props are not seen at any other light show because we personally design them," said Uszaki.

And if you're feeling nostalgic, his family's home lighting display will be featured on ABC's the Great Christmas Light Fight on December 12.

GLOW is located on the corner of Berlin-Cross Keys Road and Black Horse Pike in the heart of Washington Township in Gloucester County, New Jersey and opens on Black Friday (November 24).

For more information or tickets to GLOW, visit: VisitGlow.com or GLOW at Washington Township on Facebook.