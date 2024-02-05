Camden school board president to make court appearance in sexual abuse case from 1990s

Wasim Muhammad is accused of sexually assaulting a student in the 1990s.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden's school board president is scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday in connection with a sexual abuse case.

He was a teacher at a school in Camden, New Jersey at the time.

The lawsuit states the assault began in 1994 when the student, who was 14 years old, attended Cooper B. Hatch Middle School.

The lawsuit alleges Muhammad "engaged in a course of sexually assaultive, abusive, harassing, and discriminatory conduct" against the victim.

Muhammad maintains his innocence but is taking a leave of absence pending the outcome of the case.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has called on Muhammad to resign in light of the allegations.