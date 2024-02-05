WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Camden school board president to make court appearance in sexual abuse case from 1990s

Wasim Muhammad is accused of sexually assaulting a student in the 1990s.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 5, 2024 4:25AM
Camden school board president to make court appearance in sexual abuse case from 1990s
Camden school board president to make court appearance in sexual abuse case from 1990s
WPVI

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden's school board president is scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday in connection with a sexual abuse case.

Wasim Muhammad is accused of sexually assaulting a student in the 1990s.

He was a teacher at a school in Camden, New Jersey at the time.

The lawsuit states the assault began in 1994 when the student, who was 14 years old, attended Cooper B. Hatch Middle School.

The lawsuit alleges Muhammad "engaged in a course of sexually assaultive, abusive, harassing, and discriminatory conduct" against the victim.

Muhammad maintains his innocence but is taking a leave of absence pending the outcome of the case.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has called on Muhammad to resign in light of the allegations.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW