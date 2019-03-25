Disasters & Accidents

Wallenda family accident: Newly-released video shows performers plummeting to ground

EMBED <>More Videos

The accident in Sarasota, Fla., involved famous daredevil Nik Wallenda and his family, the Flying Wallendas, who are known for performing high-wire acts without safety nets.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Newly-released video shows horror on the high wire as circus performers plummet to the ground during a rehearsal gone wrong.

The accident in Sarasota, Fla., involved famous daredevil Nik Wallenda and his family, the Flying Wallendas, who are known for performing high-wire acts without safety nets. The family has a tragic history with the act, but incredibly, everyone survived this fall.

Video shows five high-wire performers losing their balance during practice and plummeting 25 feet to the ground below.

The group was rehearsing a complex, never-before-performed eight-person pyramid in February 2017 that would have set a world record.

Legendary daredevil Nik Wallenda was one of the performers on that wire, though he didn't fall and wasn't injured. All of the performers survived.

Wallenda, nicknamed "the King of the Wire," is known for pushing limits and is famous for his death-defying high wire stunts. But the daredevil admitted the accident made him think he might never perform again.



"I've shed a lot of tears, if I'm being completely vulnerable. After that accident, I had to experience it over and over again in my head and I think I had a little taste of what PTSD is," Wallenda said in a video posted to Instagram.

Of course, Nik Wallenda did go on to perform after this accident. Luckily, no one died or was paralyzed and they have all fully recovered.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentscircuscircus performance accidentu.s. & worldaccident
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life outside town hall
Man charged with bar employee's murder in Germantown
Pa. treatment firm accused of exploiting addicts, insurers
Police seek car in connection to West Philly road rage homicide
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower Today
PennDOT Hard at Work Filling Potholes
Show More
South Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Verizon worker suspended after rescuing cat stuck on utility pole
$50M esports arena being planned for Philly Sports Complex
2 dead, third person unaccounted for following fire in Kensington
2 drivers abandon their cars following crash
More TOP STORIES News