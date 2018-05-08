VISIONS

'#ThisIsAmerica' rings in 6abc's celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

In September 2017, 6abc's Nydia Han posted a Facebook video in response to a woman who yelled at her, "This is America!" The video was viewed 2.3 million times, 64,000 people reacted, and 15,000 people commented.

Since then, Nydia has been on a journey to better understand the incredible response to that video. The result is a three-episode documentary entitled, #ThisIsAmerica, an effort to engage us all in a truly constructive conversation about race and who we are as Americans.
We invite you to watch, share and join the conversation.

Check it out at 6abc.com/ThisIsAmerica

A viral video sparks a nationwide conversation about race

This is America: Part 1

We go to Perla restaurant in East Passyunk for a traditional Filipino feast

Perla's Kamayan Feast
So often it is food that creates the connection between people from different cultures. At Perla in East Passyunk, the Filipino-born chef is taking diners back to his roots, serving up a communal-style feast called Kamayan.

Perla
1535 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 273 - 0008
Kamayan Dinners are Wednesdays & Sundays

We meet a high school senior who is also a rising senior at Harvard

Teen Dynamo: Ashraya Ananthanarayanan
Christie Ileto introduces us to a Collegeville teen with seemingly unlimited talents and interests. She's a high school senior but also a rising senior at Harvard University where she's been taking classes since she was 13.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art has a unique exhibit called Jean Shin Collection.

Jean Shin: Collections
The Philadelphia Museum of Art has a new exhibition in the Perelman Building called Jean Shin Collections that transforms ordinary objects into extraordinary works of art.

Jean Shin: Collections - Through July 15
Philadelphia Museum of Art Perelman Building
2525 Pennsylvania Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215.763.8100
--------------------------------------
Every year, 6abc celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage month with a special dinner honoring community members here in Philadelphia.
Nydia Han interviews this year's honorees along with Cecily Moy Yep, a woman who has spent the past 52 years fighting to make Chinatown the vibrant neighborhood it is today. http://6abc.com/asianheritage/
