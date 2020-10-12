Water boil advisory in effect for parts of Montgomery County following water main break

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil water advisory for parts of Montgomery County after a water main break Monday morning.The advisory is for residents in Norristown, Bridgeport, portions of West Norriton, East Norriton, Upper Merion, Plymouth, Lower Providence, Whitemarsh and Perkiomen Townships.PAW said the water in these areas is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses, but any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and then cooled before use.The company said the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.