Sinkhole swallows SUV after water main break in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Water Department crews responded to a 12-inch main break in the city's Logan section on Sunday morning.The break happened on the 5500 block of 11th Street, near Einstein Medical Center, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.One unoccupied vehicle was being removed from the impacted area so that repairs can begin, officials said.One residential building was reported without water at 8:30 a.m.Water emergencies should be reported to (215) 685-6300.