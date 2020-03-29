Wawa temporarily closes several stores to sanitize after associates test positive for COVID-19

Wawa says it has recently closed a dozen local stores after a worker in each store tested positive for coronavirus.Two of the stores remain closed on Sunday.The Action Cam was at one of the shuttered stores on the 900 block of South Street in South Philadelphia early Sunday morning.The other store that is still closed is in Old Bridge, New Jersey.Wawa says after a confirmed positive test, it temporarily closes the store for a professional deep cleaning.In a statement issued Saturday, Wawa said the following: