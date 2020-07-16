Business

Wawa plans drive-thru for Burlington County store

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Wawa is planning to open its first location with drive-thru service as it looks for new ways for customers to access their stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan would add drive-thru service to the store being built at Rancocas Road and Highland Drive in Westampton, Burlington County, which is set to open by the end of the year.

The drive-thru would feature a limited menu with items including coffee, Sizzlis, hoagies, soups, sides, and smoothies. It would be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wawa says the lot is large enough to accommodate the traffic flow of a drive-thru.

"Wawa continues to test new store concepts with the latest being drive-thru, providing an opportunity for our customers to still experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle," said Terri Micklin, head of Construction for Wawa.



The drive-thru would be built in the space between the store and the gas station canopy. Wawa says there will be menu boards and enough room for up to 19 cars to wait in the drive-thru lane.

"We are hoping to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term application to our stores post-COVID-19," said Micklin.
