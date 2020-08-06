Wawa rolls out new kids meal choices

Wawa announced Wednesday it is rolling out new Kids Meals.
The brightly-colored boxes come complete with an entree, side and beverage.
The Wawa Kids Meals choices include Junior hoagies with turkey, ham, roast beef or cheese, small mac & cheese, cheese quesadilla, chicken strips, small meatballs, small chicken noodle soup, accompanied by one side of apple slices, yogurt, mozzarella string cheese, 1 oz chips, or chocolate chip cookie.
The beverage choices include water, milk or chocolate milk.
Plus, kids get a pack of trading cards, featuring Wawa's mascot, Wally Goose. Wawa says there are special-edition hologram cards mixed into packs.
The Kids Meals range from $3.99 to $5.99.
