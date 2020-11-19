Wawa, 2SP Brewing Company releasing new beers with holiday twist

Holiday Reserve Stout- 4 Pack, 16 oz Cans, ABV: 6% Established in 2018 and known for its easy drinking & creamy bodied oatmeal stout, the classic beer has been enhanced with hints of holiday blend flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. $12.99 each

Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - 500 ML, ABV: 9% An English Style Imperial Oatmeal Stout aged in Woodford Reserve barrels for 7 months. With the addition of Wawa's Winter Reserve Coffee this beer is silky smooth with a lot of nuance from the bourbon barrels, including notes of vanilla & chocolate. The sweetness upfront is balanced by the coffee on the back end. $10.99 each

Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Stout -500 ML, ABV: 9.3% An English Style Imperial Oatmeal Stout aged in Jamaican Rum barrels for 7 months. This big beer will pick up a lot of sweet vanilla, plum, and cane sugar flavors from the rum barrels. Silky smooth and with the addition of Wawa's Winter Reserve Coffee, balance out the sweetness from the rum flavors. Exclusively available at Wawa Stores and 2SP Brewing Company only. $10.99 each

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company have joined forces for the third season to release some limited-edition beers for the holiday.Starting at 8 a.m. Friday, beer lovers in Pennsylvania will be able to get their hands on some festive brews at the Wawa located on Baltimore Pike in Middletown Township, as well as the company's Chadds Ford location.Back by popular demand is the Reserve Reserve Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout. And available for the first time in limited quantities is the Holiday Reserve Coffee Stout and the Reserve Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout. All brews are paired with Wawa's Winter Reserve Coffee."The oatmeal stout has a balanced sweetness that showcases the full range of flavors from the Wawa Reserve Blend with an added velvety mouthfeel," said 2SP Brewing Company's head brewer, Bob Barrar.On Saturday, 2SP Brewing Company will also be hosting a socially-distanced drive-thru event on Concord Road in Aston. The first 100 cars in line will receive free samples.The beers will be available at select distributors in the tri-state area starting on Monday, November 23.Read more about the holiday beers below: