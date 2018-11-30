Wawa partners with brewery to create limited edition beer

Wawa partners with brewery to create limited edition beer. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 30, 2018.

Wawa says it is partnering with a local brewery to create a limited edition beer.

Wawa's Winter Reserve Coffee Stout, brewed by 2SP Brewing Co. of Aston, blends Wawa's Winter Blend coffee into a stout beer.

The seasonal brew boasts flavors of sweet clove, dark chocolate and graham crackers.

The beer will be launched on Dec. 6 at a Wawa store in Chadds Ford - the only Wawa in Pennsylvania that sells beer.

The beer will be available for purchase during the week of Dec. 10 through Origlio Beverage, which distributes to neighborhood bars and bottle shops in southeastern Pennsylvania. Only 1,000 cases of the brew will be available.

2SP Director of sales and marketing Michael Contreras says the brewery pitched the idea in October after a meeting where brewers shared Wawa coffee with one another.
