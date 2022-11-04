Man suffers graze wound in shooting at Wawa in Frankford

Several bullet casings were located outside the doorway of the Wawa on Frankford Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 34-year-old man was shot at a Wawa in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 4:23 a.m. Friday at the convenience store on the 9100 block of Frankford Avenue near Academy Road.

Several bullet casings were located outside the doorway.

A bullet hole could be seen in the shattered glass door.

Police say the victim suffered a graze wound to the stomach and is in stable condition.

They are checking store surveillance video to get a description of the shooter.