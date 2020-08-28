Security guard shot at Philadelphia Wawa following argument about social distancing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old off-duty security guard was shot Friday morning at a Philadelphia Wawa after an argument about social distancing escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

Philadelphia police say the shooting happened at a Wawa in the 1300 block of E. Erie Avenue in Philadelphia's Juniata section at about 4:45 a.m.

Police said the incident started as an argument between a Wawa security guard and the suspect after the suspect was told he could not enter the business because it was at capacity.

A second off-duty security guard, who authorities say worked at a local club, stepped in to help and got into a physical struggle with the suspect.

The off-duty security guard was shot once in the chest, police said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

One bullet was recovered at the scene, police said.

The suspect left the scene. Authorities are currently reviewing surveillance video of the crime.
