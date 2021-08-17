Wawa selling Swoop Shake at Philly stores to benefit Eagles Autism Challenge

The chain is selling a Swoop Shake this week only (Aug. 16 to Aug. 22) and only at available at select Philadelphia Wawa locations.
The shake - made with vanilla soft serve, mint flavor, whipped cream and Eagles green sprinkles - pays homage to Swoop, the Eagles mascot.
Found the ultimate taste tester for the @Wawa Swoop Shake!— Eagles Autism Foundation (@eaglesautism) August 16, 2021
Get yours at Philadelphia-area Wawa locations from now through August 22. A portion of proceeds benefits EAC! pic.twitter.com/l3OxumdzHF
"Wawa is proud to expand on its annual support of the Eagles Autism Challenge by adding a new limited-edition specialty beverage that brings more awareness and funds to the important work the Eagles Autism Foundation is doing to support the autism community," Alex Costabile, Wawa's VP of Strategy, said in a press release.
The Eagles Autism Challenge event is scheduled for this Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
It is a one-day cycling event and 5K dedicated to raising awareness and funds for autism research and care programs. Participants will have the opportunity to join the Philadelphia Eagles in participating in one of three cycling routes including the Wawa Junior (10-mile), Wawa Shorti (30-mile) or Wawa Classic (50-mile), a 5K Run/Walk, or Sensory Walk.
Wawa will also be handing out free smoothies after the race.
You can donate to the cause online, if you can't make it.
In addition, Wawa announced it is making a $5,000 contribution to the Eagles Autism Challenge.
"While the beverage is sure to satisfy ones' sweet tooth, we hope it provides our customers with even more satisfaction knowing that together, we are helping advance research and programming for individuals with autism," Costabile said.