Wawa & Sheetz come together to provide emergency food bank relief amid COVID-19

If you live in Pennsylvania, there is an age-old debate: Sheetz or Wawa?

But for the time being, the clash between Keystone State convenience store chains has been put on hold for a good cause.

The two companies have teamed up to provide emergency food bank relief amid COVID-19.

Sheetz and Wawa donated a combined 1,000 lunches as well as a combined $4,000 to both Helping Harvest Food Bank in Reading and Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania. Lunches included a turkey sandwich, cookie, fruit cup, string cheese and bottle of water.

The CEOs of both chains issued statements on the importance of coming together during these uncertain times.

"The coronavirus pandemic has created a dramatic increase in food insecurity across the communities we serve," said Joe Sheetz, CEO of Sheetz. "With a combined mission of feeding people, our hope is to support those impacted by this pandemic, to provide relief to ensure that food is not added to the list of worries as we fight this pandemic."

"Now, more than ever, we must join together to help our neighbors and the communities we serve who are struggling amid the spread of the coronavirus," said Chris Gheysens, President and CEO of Wawa. "We are also deeply grateful to our food bank partners who are working tirelessly to provide nourishment to individuals and families in need during these difficult times."



Organizations in need of assistance can contact Sheetz and Wawa.

