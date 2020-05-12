Wawa Welcome America 2020 to be held virtually due to pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced on Tuesday that the Wawa Welcome America 2020 festival will be held virtually.The festival is typically held around the July 4th holiday and includes free concerts, free museum days, community events, free outdoor movie screenings and block parties.This year, the 8-day festival, from Saturday, June 27 to Saturday, July 4, will be held entirely online."Our team remains committed, now more than ever, to creating an experience that gives our city something to celebrate," said Michael DelBene, President and CEO, Welcome America, Inc. "It is a challenging time, and while we may not be able to gather in our city's great public spaces thisyear, we are eager to celebrate in a new way through interactive, virtual experiences. We are grateful to the city and to our incredible sponsors and partners for their support, which will allow us to continue this storied tradition in a new, exciting way."Mayor Jim Kenney said he is excited to see the tradition continue."As we make plans for summer events, looking for ways to re-imagine programming and will host annual Wawa Welcome America festival in a new and exciting way," Kenney said.Film and music icon, Jennifer Hudson, and pop superstar, Meghan Trainor, headlined the 2019 festival.Any additional information about the 2020 performers was not immediately available.