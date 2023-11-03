Main Line homes hit by organized burglary ring targeting high-end jewelry

Police believe an organized ring is behind the crimes, striking between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men were captured on surveillance video breaking into multi-million dollar homes in Radnor Township and getting away with thousands of dollars worth of high-end handbags and jewelry.

"They're taking pillowcases, they're filling them up, and that's very easy to conceal as opposed to a bag walking down the street," said Chief Christopher Flanagan with the Radnor Township Police Department.

Flanagan believes the suspects are behind burglaries near Wayne and potentially several other communities.

Investigators say there were three incidents in a span of five days, all within two miles of each other.

The most recent incident happened on October 27 on Brooke Farm Road in Wayne, where the suspects pried open a door.

On October 23, they got into a Villanova home on Ithan Woods Lane through a window.

On October 22, police say another burglary occurred but this time the owner was home.

"A resident heard her dogs barking and she went to the second floor of her property in Wayne and encountered the burglar. We are extremely proud of her actions. She immediately exited the building. She did not attempt to confront him," said Chief Flanagan.

"The stuff in your house is replaceable. The people in your house are not, so to have someone enter in your house looking for things and finding people there is a really scary thought," said Hillorie Leaman of Bryn Mawr.

Radnor Township police are offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the burglary suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call police.