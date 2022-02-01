music

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from Disney's 'Encanto' is the No. 1 song in America

It's the first Disney song to reach the top of the chart since "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" in 1993.
By Chloe Melas, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' is the No. 1 song in America

PHILADELPHIA -- Let's talk about Bruno.

The hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the animated Disney movie "Encanto" is now the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The catchy tune, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, knocked Adele's "Easy On Me" out of the top spot and became the first Disney song to reach the pinnacle of the chart since "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" in 1993.

The Oscar-winning song "Let It Go" from Disney's "Frozen" peaked at No. 5 on the chart in 2014.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" has had more than 34 million streams, according to Billboard.



"Encanto" is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and premiered in the fall. The film features the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitan, Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama.

It tells the story of a family from Colombia named the Madrigals who receive magical gifts in their town called Encanto. The character Mirabel, voiced by Beatriz, sets out to save her family's magic. Bruno, Mirabel's uncle, has the power see the future.

But as the song title suggests, the Madrigal family would prefer not to talk about it.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneymovie newsmusicmusic newscartoonu.s. & world
MUSIC
Rogan responds to Spotify protest, COVID advisories
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Trailer
Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify
Spotify says it will grant Neil Young's request to remove music
TOP STORIES
'Chairs were getting thrown': Man describes Bucks County buffet brawl
Philly store employee fires back after being shot: Police
Cherry Hill suspect arrested after police chase, carjacking in Philly
Body found during search for missing South Jersey man: Family
Thousands evacuated near huge fertilizer plant explosion in NC
New, live Action News stream offers today's breaking coverage
Pfizer to ask for authorization of under-5 COVID shots
Show More
Armed man shot by Philly officers outside Fairmount bar
'Check on people you think are OK.' Advice after fmr. Miss USA's death
Happy Lunar New Year! 2022 is the Year of the Tiger
Fire breaks out at power plant building on NJ college campus
Chester County Medical Society hopes to keep 2 hospitals from closing
More TOP STORIES News