Severe storms bring down trees throughout Delaware Valley region

With the high winds and heavy rain, many trees became uprooted and homes around the area were damaged as well.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Severe storms swept through the Delaware Valley region on Monday night, bringing down trees and even triggering several tornado warnings.

In Hockessin, New Castle County, trees were downed in Kraffert Court.

One residence in the area had its roof ripped off.

"We saw the clouds coming and could hear a rumbling in the distance. We went into the house and we were on the first floor, and before we could blink an eye the winds just came right through the back of our house," said Tom Tomovich, whose home was damaged.

In Philadelphia, branches were scattered in the streets. Trees were toppled over throughout the city.

Videos show harsh winds ripping pieces of furniture away from homes.

Thousands were left without power in the region after the storms rolled through.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware until 11 p.m.