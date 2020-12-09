Weather

Snow showers a welcome sight in Lehigh Valley

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Parts of the Delaware and Lehigh valleys received a touch of winter as fast-moving snow showers dropped some flakes Wednesday.

By midday, falling snow obscured the view of roller coasters at Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township Lehigh County.

Grassy surfaces got a coating, as did parked cars and bare trees. Fortunately, flakes melted as soon as they hit the roadways so it didn't create serious problems for motorists.

Jarek Herbert, of Allentown, said this is the perfect type of snowstorm.

"This here is wonderful. It looks nice and it's not sticking so it's good for me," said Herbert.

Herbert's mother agreed. She said she didn't mind the snow now that she is working from home.

"I'm working from home so I like seeing snow while I'm gazing out the window," said Kaye Herbert of Easton.

In Bethlehem, the snowfall created an almost magical backdrop for those strolling the scenic Main Street.

"It's a perfect day in Bethlehem, light snowfall, it's the Christmas City... where else would you want to be?" said Kim Marko.

But snow is not what already struggling restaurants want to see. It meant Tapas on Main, which is already operating on reduced indoor capacity, can serve even fewer people.

"Even though we have all these outdoor tables no one wants to sit out here with the heaters. It's just too cold," said Manager Meredith Grasso.
