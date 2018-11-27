PECO crews head Midwest to help storm victims

Local utility crews are on their way to the Midwest to help restore power after a major snowstorm hit several states.Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses remain in the dark."This a hallmark of the electric utility industry. We have this mutual assistance network that we can rely on during times of emergency or severe weather," said Greg Smore, PECO spokespersonTuesday morning PECO crews geared up for a 16-hour drive to northern Illinois to help the region recover from the winter storm which knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers.Smore said, "We are sending our crews out there to basically work with the host utility. What they're going to do is work with that utility company to make sure that they can restore power to those that were hardest hit by the winter storm."Over 40 employees packed up all kinds of equipment to brave the long days out in frigid temperatures fixing downed wires and poles. Among the necessities, shovels, toe warmers, helmets, bags of salt and fluids to stay hydrated.This will be a two day trip for the crew that includes a one night stay in Youngstown.Once they arrive in Chicago they will be there at least several days helping out.------