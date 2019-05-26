tornado

Severe Midwest weather: 2 dead, 29 injured after tornado strikes Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA -- At least two people are dead and another 29 are injured after a tornado swept through the state of Oklahoma.

Video shows the destruction in El Reno, after the tornado hit a hotel, mobile home park, and several other buildings.

Twenty-nine people were taken to the hospital after the tornado. Their injuries range from minor to critical.

A woman described the terrifying moments when the twister touched down.

"I heard it coming. I felt the trailer 80 hit our trailer. I know trailer 80 flipped over on top of 81, which we were in. And after everything was over with and all the shaking and jarring and everybody landing on the floor, the sirens went off," Rachel Garrison said.

The reported tornado comes on the heels of a very active, severe weather week in the Midwest.

More than 100 tornadoes were reported across eight states over a four-day period.



Related topics:
weatherdisasterstormtornadostorm damagesevere weather
