Small earthquake reported near Tuckerton, New Jersey

TUCKERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Did you feel it? A small earthquake was reported Wednesday morning in Ocean County, New Jersey.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.4 was reported 3 kilometers south of Tuckerton at about 7:52 a.m.



The depth of the quake was relatively shallow at 5 kilometers.

There is no word on any injuries or damage.

In New Jersey, officials say earthquakes usually occur when slowly accumulated strain within the Earth's crust is suddenly released along a fault. The energy from this movement travels as seismic waves along the ground surface and within the crust. The arrival of this released energy is felt like an earthquake, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
