AccuWeather: Chilly today, but big warm-up starts tomorrow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: After a cold start to the day with temperatures just in the teens and low twenties, we'll rebound to 47 this afternoon, just a few degrees below average. We'll have sunny skies and a light, cool breeze out of the northwest.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and a more southerly flow delivers milder air into the region. The afternoon high jumps all the way up to a more comfortable 62.

WEDNESDAY: We'll keep mostly sunny skies and pleasantly warm high of 65.

THURSDAY: We have intervals of sun and clouds. If we get enough of that mid-March sunshine, we have a shot at a high of 70. This would be the first high of 70 or greater since November 11th! A shower is possible, but probably not until the overnight hours.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower here and there at times, but by no means is this a wash-out. High 68.

SATURDAY: A linger shower is possible during the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cooler. High 54.

SUNDAY: We'll see clouds and some sun and we can't rule out a shower. It turns cooler with a high of 47.

