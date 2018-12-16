AccuWeather: Cloudy, More Rain and Drizzle Today

We have solid cloud cover today with rain and drizzle throughout the day and into the evening. It's breezy and chilly, too, with a high of just 43.TONIGHT: Rain tapers off later in the evening and we see some clearing overnight. The low is 36.MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's breezy and not as chilly, but you'll still want to decent coat on or perhaps a couple layers on as you venture outside. The high is only 47.TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies, but much chillier temperatures as a brief shot of colder air arrives. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20s in a lot of spots with a high of just 39.WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will still be very cold at dawn (low to mid 20s!), but we'll see a good deal of sunshine during the day and gradually improving temperatures. The high bumps to 45.THURSDAY: More clouds build into the region ahead of the next system. Afternoon or evening rain is possible. The high is 49.FRIDAY: Winter arrives at 5:23 p.m., but ironically, this will actually be the mildest day of the week. Look for cloudy skies, more rain (especially in the morning). The high is 59.SATURDAY: A lingering shower is possible, but overall, this is a mostly cloudy, dry and breezy day with a cooler high of 48.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is a cool 44.--------------------