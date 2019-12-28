Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Mild

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: Areas of fog during the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. High 52.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows 29-34.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds with rain arriving during the late afternoon and evening hours. The rain may be heavy overnight. High 47.

MONDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of rain. The rain will taper off during the afternoon. High 52.

TUESDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE): Look for partly sunny skies and the return of cooler air as we get set to ring in the new year. High 50. We'll be in the mid 30s at midnight.

WEDNESDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY): It's a dry day for the Mummer's, but a bit chilly. Temperatures at dawn will be near freezing. The afternoon high only reaches 44.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with rain arriving at night. High 47.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain. High 52.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed in fiery collision in Roxborough
6 of 7 remains found following tourist helicopter crash in Hawaii, officials say
'Thank you for my kidney': 3-year-old gets gift of life for Christmas
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Crane topples onto house in Mercer County
Walgreens loss prevention officer injured in knife attack
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Show More
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to climb for 12th straight year
Sisters devastated after box containing father's ashes stolen from car
Philly street renamed for Reverend Alyn E. Waller
Video: WA police officer holds back tears after receiving gift
More TOP STORIES News