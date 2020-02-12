weather

AccuWeather: 60s today, windy afternoon with spotty shower

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: 60s today, windy afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for partly sunny skies today with a chilly wind building through the afternoon. There's also the chance for a spotty afternoon shower. The high is 66.

TONIGHT: A few showers could linger into the evening. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies with diminishing wind. It will be chilly with an overnight low of 46.

WEDNESDAY: Approaching high pressure delivers mostly sunny skies, but it will probably still be a bit breezy. The high temperature improves slightly to 68.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few occasional clouds. It's not as windy and we'll see continued improvement temperature-wise with our high rising to 70.

FRIDAY: More clouds move into the region. Some showers are possible in spots, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is 72.

SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend with a blend of clouds and sun. There's also a chance for an afternoon shower. The high is slightly milder: 73.

SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies with another chance of a scattered shower. The high climbs to a seasonable 74.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with a spotty shower tossed in here and there. The high rises to 76.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a nice high around 74.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia to announce COVID reopening plan today
Philadelphia shootings leave 3 dead, 6 injured
Martin Luther King Drive reopening to cars this summer
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
Deadline today to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Flyers fans gets vaccinated before season finale
Local barber helping homeless population across country
Show More
Delco prepares to vaccinate children as young as 12
Tiger roaming Houston neighborhood owned by man on bond for murder
Philadelphia Union will reopen Subaru Park to fans at full capacity
Police release images of teen accused of sexually assaulting woman
Borgata hosting job fair on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News