AccuWeather: A Chilly Breeze Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's a chilly start to the day with wind chills in the low to mid 30s this morning, at least we'll have early sunshine. They actually had some snow flakes in the Poconos early this morning! It's mostly cloudy by late morning with a few passing showers around. The high is a cool 57.
SATURDAY: Finally, the unsettled weather pattern that's been bothering us for most of the week takes a break. Saturday is dry with clouds and limited sunshine. The high of 60 is 5 degrees below average.
SUNDAY: It's similar day Sunday with overall mostly cloud skies it's dry during the day with only an isolated shower at night. Our high is a more pleasant 63.
MONDAY: Clouds break for some sunshine. We can't rule out a shower. The high is a seasonable 65.
TUESDAY: We get a surge of warmer air ahead of our next cold front. It's partly cloudy and warm, with a high near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken, with the chance of some showers. The high is a cooler 62.
THURSDAY: It's not a bad day with partly sunny skies and temps staying a few degrees below average with another high of 62.
