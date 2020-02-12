weather

AccuWeather: A Chilly Breeze Today

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: A Chilly Breeze Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's a chilly start to the day with wind chills in the low to mid 30s this morning, at least we'll have early sunshine. They actually had some snow flakes in the Poconos early this morning! It's mostly cloudy by late morning with a few passing showers around. The high is a cool 57.

SATURDAY: Finally, the unsettled weather pattern that's been bothering us for most of the week takes a break. Saturday is dry with clouds and limited sunshine. The high of 60 is 5 degrees below average.

SUNDAY: It's similar day Sunday with overall mostly cloud skies it's dry during the day with only an isolated shower at night. Our high is a more pleasant 63.

MONDAY: Clouds break for some sunshine. We can't rule out a shower. The high is a seasonable 65.

TUESDAY: We get a surge of warmer air ahead of our next cold front. It's partly cloudy and warm, with a high near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken, with the chance of some showers. The high is a cooler 62.

THURSDAY: It's not a bad day with partly sunny skies and temps staying a few degrees below average with another high of 62.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
How climate change is reshaping communities
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
Zero-Waste Challenge: Going waste-free for one week
Meet the young climate activists of EcoTok
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 killed, gunman dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis
Troubleshooters: Longtime wedding caterer shuts down in South Jersey
2 teens shot after playing basketball at South Philly PAL Center
Pfizer CEO says annual COVID-19 vaccines may be necessary
NJ man indicted for allegedly hiring hitman to kill 14-year-old
Philly delivery man gets COVID vaccine while on hoagie run
75-year-old woman hit, killed in Philadelphia parking lot
Show More
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Jessica Boyington meets the pups at Brandywine Valley SPCA
Little League players pay tribute to Jackie Robinson
Giroux, Couturier score in shootout as Flyers edge Pens
John Stamos proves he's a 'Big Shot' in new Disney+ role
More TOP STORIES News